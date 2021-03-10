Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 5,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00.

Shares of BYND traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,621. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.