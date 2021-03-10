Bezant (BZNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $413,391.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $413,391.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

