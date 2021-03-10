B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.93% of B&G Foods worth $52,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

