BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,937.78 ($25.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,200 ($28.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The stock has a market cap of £111.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,873.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

