Big Data Protocol Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Day (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004849 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.29 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 16,821,884 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

