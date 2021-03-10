Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Big Lots stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

