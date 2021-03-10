Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

