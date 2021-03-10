Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.62 ($36.02) and last traded at €30.48 ($35.86). Approximately 118,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.42 ($34.61).

GBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

