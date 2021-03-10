Binance Coin (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.10 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $43.25 billion and approximately $4.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00496319 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

