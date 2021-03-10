Binance USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and $4.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,302,307,659 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

