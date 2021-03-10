Binance USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $4.39 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,221,235,430 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

