Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading Down 6.4%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 890,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,728,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.
Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
