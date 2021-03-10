Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading Down 6.4%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 890,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,728,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

