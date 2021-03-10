Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head-To-Head Review

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 4,432.11 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -11.22 Bio-Techne $738.69 million 19.12 $229.30 million $3.86 94.33

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.23% -28.02% Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.41%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $367.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

