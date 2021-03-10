Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $366.04 and last traded at $364.11. 235,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 193,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.88.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $67,810,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 313.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 154,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.