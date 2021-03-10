Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Up 7.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 263,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 545,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

