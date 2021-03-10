BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $121,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

