BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.91

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 163633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

