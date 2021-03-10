Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 126,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 118,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

