BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN):

3/8/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

3/8/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

3/1/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/11/2021 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BMRN stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,470. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

