Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 611.8% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BIOIF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 17,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,032. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

