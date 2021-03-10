Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BMRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,054. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -0.47.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

