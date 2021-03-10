BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.93 and last traded at $96.48. Approximately 1,313,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,136,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of -1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

