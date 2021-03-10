BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 790,500 shares, an increase of 5,428.0% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,615,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,462,375. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

