BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 790,500 shares, an increase of 5,428.0% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,615,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,462,375. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About BioRestorative Therapies
