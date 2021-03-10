Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Gap Up to $4,325.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,325 ($56.51), but opened at GBX 4,540 ($59.32). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,335 ($56.64), with a volume of 5,032 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,340.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,191.80. The company has a market cap of £227.84 million and a PE ratio of 31.36.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

