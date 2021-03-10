Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.15. 1,630,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.05. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$837.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

