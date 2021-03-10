Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$3.04. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 1,541,687 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$792.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

