Birdchain Price Hits $0.0042 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 171.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Birdchain has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $17,259.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 264% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

