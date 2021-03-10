Bit-Z Token (BZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00784764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041224 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

