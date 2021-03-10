BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,452.67 or 0.99946426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00085754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003722 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

