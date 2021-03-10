BitBall Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.08 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,636.17 or 1.00005478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00085102 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.