Bitcloud (BTDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $223,345.76 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,348.82 or 0.99844139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00423127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.53 or 0.00824870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00300900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,976,817 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.