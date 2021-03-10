BitCoal (COAL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $104.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $21,666.66 and approximately $104.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 97.3% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.00403392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

