BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $22,616.78 and $111.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.00390625 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

