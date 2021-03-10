Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $298.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

