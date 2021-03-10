Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285.52 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $15.37 or 0.00027366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $285.52 million and $6.93 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,175.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.30 or 0.00976057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00335768 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

