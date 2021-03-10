Bitcoin Cash Price Up 3.2% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.02 billion and approximately $3.87 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $536.45 or 0.00969253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,346.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00337624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002744 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,676,181 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

