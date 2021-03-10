Bitcoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $36,479.10 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 328.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 204.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $36,479.10 and $106.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

