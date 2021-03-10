Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $987,801.99 and $32,666.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00422347 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.