Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $204.85 million and $3.68 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018243 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

