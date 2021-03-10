Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $30.00 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $525.42 million and approximately $60.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $30.00 or 0.00056094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00248428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00091648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 214.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

