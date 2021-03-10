Bitcoin Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.32 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $33.84 or 0.00060832 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $592.72 million and approximately $80.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00256585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00087082 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

