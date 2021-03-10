Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 65% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $93,608.95 and $1,261.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00242281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00091054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

