Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.42 million and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00240124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00090933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 196.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

