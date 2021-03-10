Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2,133.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00255852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00087813 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

