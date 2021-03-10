Bitcoinus Price Up 120% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 120% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 120% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $38,252.55 and approximately $2,682.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.72 or 1.00131543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.