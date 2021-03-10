Bithao (BHAO) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bithao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $1.61 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

