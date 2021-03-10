BitMax Token Market Cap Hits $650.15 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $650.15 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00751348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039538 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

