Bitradio Market Capitalization Tops $48,523.59 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $48,523.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,770,689 coins and its circulating supply is 9,770,684 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

