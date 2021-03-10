Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $48,718.35 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $48,718.35 and $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 151.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,770,236 coins and its circulating supply is 9,770,232 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.