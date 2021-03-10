BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $419,853.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038932 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZ is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,336,060 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

